MANILA – Ahead of the theatrical release of the new Batman movie in the Philippines on March 2, streaming service HBO Go will host more than 30 movies and series for fans of all ages featuring Gotham City’s most famous resident.
From March 1 to 13, fans can enjoy the many onscreen incarnations of DC’s iconic super hero and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne.
Here is the full list of Batman titles that will be streaming on HBO Go:
- Zack Snyder's Justice League
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition
- Batman Begins
- The Dark Knight
- The Dark Knight Rises
- Batman: The Long Halloween Part One
- Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two
- Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice is Gray
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Batman: Soul Of The Dragon
- Batman: Gotham Knight
- Batman: Death In The Family
- Batman: Under The Red Hood
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
- Batman: Year One
- Batman: Mystery Of The Batwoman
- Beware The Batman (series)
- Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League - Gotham City Breakout
- Lego DC: Batman Family Matters
- Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & The Bold
- Batman: The Brave And The Bold (series)
- Batman Unlimited: Mech Vs. Mutants
- Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
- Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
- Batman: Assault On Arkham
- Son Of Batman
- Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero
- Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm
- Superman/Batman Apocalypse
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies