Aretha Franklin's granddaughter tries luck on 'American Idol'

The granddaughter of the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin tried her luck on “American Idol.”

In a pre-recorded video, 15-year-old Grace Franklin said she doesn’t think she could fully grasp the fact that her grandmother was known worldwide because to her, “she was always just grandma.”

While she feels that people expect her to sing exactly like Aretha, Grace said she is her own artist and has her own voice.

She proved just this when she decided to sing “Killing Me Softly” before judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

At the end of her first performance, Perry requested if she could sing another song, and this time, Grace decided to sing her grandma’s “Ain’t No Way.”

Although Bryan was impressed with her very controlled runs, he feels that Grace could add command to her moment, which will give her a better chance to make it through some rounds of the competition.

Perry, for her part, thinks Grace has “stardust and sparkle” all over her.

“I think you are beautiful and if you’ll trust us, if you’ll listen to us and if you’ll put in the work, I think we can find that next level with you,” she said.

Richie, meanwhile, thinks Grace is not yet ready for something this big.

“I am gonna talk to you now as Uncle Richie, and your grandmother talking to me. Her line was, ‘If you’re not ready for me baby, don’t come near me.’ You’re 15, you’ve got the family lineage. What we need to put now is time and some work to get it up to par,” he said.

“Grace, you know how I feel about your family and you. I don’t want to be a crash and burn. It’s gonna be a no for me this time but I am optimistic. Come back and see us,” he added.

Ultimately, Grace got a “yes” vote from Perry and two “no’s” from Bryan and Richie.