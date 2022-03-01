MANILA -- Singer-actress Angeline Quinto took to Instagram to give her followers an update about her pregnancy.

On Monday, Quinto, who is now 31 weeks pregnant, posted a photo from her maternity shoot.

"Came from my doctor today and happy to share with all of you that my baby boy is growing healthy and strong! I can’t wait to meet you, anak" she wrote.

It was just last December when Quinto announced that she is due to become a first-time mother.

The singer has declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did not hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Last month, Quinto finally revealed the face of her boyfriend in her vlog but did not identify him.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC