WATCH: How Xian Lim pulled off Coron surprise for Kim Chiu

MANILA – Xian Lim finally shared the first part of his Valentine vlog where he took his girlfriend Kim Chiu, as well as his mother and grandmother to Coron.

In the beginning of his 20-minute video, Lim said all three women special to his heart were clueless as to what was going to happen last February 14.

"Sina mommy hindi nila alam kung anong mangyayari. Sabi ko lang sa kanila merong pupuntahan. I'm excited for this one kasi even si Kim hindi ko sinabi sa kanya," he said.

Lim said the only thing he told them was they were going out of town.

Much to their surprise, Lim took them to Palawan for a quick beach getaway.

In her Instagram post on Valentine's Day, Chiu gushed about how Lim always manages to catch her off guard with the gestures he makes for her.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

In a previous interview, Chiu said the pandemic lockdown drew them closer together.

The two were able to spend time together despite the community quarantine because of their work on the ABS-CBN series "Love Thy Woman" during the lockdown.

Last December, the couple also went on a beach getaway in Boracay.

They also went to Balesin in Quezon after their trip to Coron.

