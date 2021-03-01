Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert expecting baby girl

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert are expecting a baby girl.

In a vlog uploaded on Sunday, they shared the highlights of the two gender reveal parties held with their respective families.

The last part of the eight-minute video showed that the couple have been blessed with a daughter.

It was last month when Abrenica and Albert announced that they are expecting their first child, just a day after they revealed their engagement.

Abrenica, 23, and Albert, 30, have been together for eight years.

