Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert expecting baby girl

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 01 2021 11:43 AM | Updated as of Mar 01 2021 12:22 PM

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert are expecting a baby girl.

In a vlog uploaded on Sunday, they shared the highlights of the two gender reveal parties held with their respective families. 

The last part of the eight-minute video showed that the couple have been blessed with a daughter. 

It was last month when Abrenica and Albert announced that they are expecting their first child, just a day after they revealed their engagement. 

Abrenica, 23, and Albert, 30, have been together for eight years.

