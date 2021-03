'Tawag ng Tanghalan' champion JM Yosures hopes to collaborate with Jona

"Tawag ng Tanghalan" season 4 champion JM Yosures. Screengrab/File

MANILA -- New "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion JM Yosures wants to work with fellow Star Magic artist Jona.

He shared his dream collaboration in Star Magic's "News 'To Ko 'Yan."

"Si Ms. Jona po, dahil nagagandahan po ako sa mga nire-release niyang original music," says Yosures, who still could not believe that he is now part of the Star Magic family.

He went on: "Sobrang saya. Alam niyo po 'yon, every time na may ibibigay sa akin, 'yung may guesting ka sa ganito, makikilala mo si ganito -- parang nauulit ang feeling na nanalo ako ng 'Tawag ng Tanghalan.' The feeling repeats itself every time na may surprise like ito, part ako ng Star Magic. Talagang nakakatuwa, nakakataba ng puso."

Dubbed as the "Pangarap Prince," Yosures is happy to finally fulfill his dream of having a singing career.

"Nasa isip ko noon, magkaroon ako ng chance na magkaroon ng singing career sana. Kahit hindi sa TV, kahit somewhere lang po para ma-sustain ang life ko. Kumbaga makakapagtrabaho ka, tapos masaya ka pa. Parang 'yun ang gusto kong mangyari. At nangyari po ang mga nangyari," he said.

Yosures is the fourth "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion under the competition's "It’s Showtime" era, following Noven Belleza (2017), Janine Berdin (2018), and Elaine Duran (2019).

As champion, Yosures won P1 million, a brand new house and lot, a recording contract with Star Music, and a management contract with Star Magic.

