Michelle Vito, Enzo Pineda mark first anniversary

MANILA -- Actress Michelle Vito and actor Enzo Pineda marked their first anniversary over the weekend.

On Instagram, Vito posted clips and photos of their sweet moments and adventures.

She wrote in the caption, unedited: "1 year of u and me."

Pineda, for his part, told Vito that "making you proud and smile is my happiness."

"Happy 1st anniversary, my Dai, and a billion more to come. I hope on our special day, kahit busy ka with your show, napasaya kita. Can't wait to celebrate our anniversary again when you get back. I love you to the moon and back," he said in an Instagram post.

It was last year when Pineda confirmed that he is dating Vito, saying he is "excited for the adventures life has in store" for them.

The two grew close while working together in the ABS-CBN series "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit."



