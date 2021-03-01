LOOK: Prenup shoot of Empress Schuck, fiance on Fortune Island

MANILA -- Empress Schuck gave her fans a glimpse of her prenup shoot with her fiance, Vino Guingona.

Wearing white, the couple posed for photos on Fortune Island in Batangas.

"Now open for wedding hashtag recommendation! Full names are Empress Schuck and Vino Guingona," she said in an Instagram post.

Schuck and Guingona got engaged on the fifth birthday of their daughter, Athalia, last September.

A former model, Guingona is the grandson of former vice president Teofisto Guingona Jr. and the nephew of Senator Teofisto Guingona III.



Schuck, on the other hand, started out as an actress as part of ABS-CBN's Star Magic.

The former Kapamilya star was featured on "Super Inggo," "Apoy Sa Dagat," and "100 Days to Heaven," among other television projects.

