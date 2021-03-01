LOOK: AC Bonifacio gets surprise Riverdale-themed party

MANILA - It has already been over two months, but AC Bonifacio still keeps getting surprises for her birthday.

Star Magic threw a surprise intimate party for the performer last February 25. The event was to celebrate her turning 18 last December, as well as her comeback to the Philippines after being in Canada for several months.

According to an article by Metro, Bonifacio had no clue about the birthday bash, thinking she was only going to a photo shoot with that day.

She was pleasantly surprised to see her closest friends from in and out of showbiz upon her arrival at the venue.

The party had a "Riverdale" theme as homage to her guest appearance as Star Vixen in the popular American series.

Check out photos from Bonifacio's surprise debut party below:

