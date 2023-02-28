Filipino couple Jervin and Anjanette Minor or popularly known as Power Duo ended their "America's Got Talent: All Stars" journey as they failed to be part of the competition's Top 5.

Self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant, 18, was declared as the grand champion, besting Light Balance Kids, Avery Dixon, Aidan McCann and Ana Margean.

On Monday night (US time), before the announcement of the grand winner, the Power Duo wowed the audience with their performance of "Crystallize" with American violinist and "AGT" alum Lindsey Sterling.

"It was really hard not to just face them the whole time. That was mind-blowing," Sterling said about the performance of the contemporary dancers from the Philippines.

Even if they did not make it to the Top 5, the Power Duo, who won “Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5,” wowed the judges of the show all season with their impressive routine which mixes aerial and floor dancing.

After winning the "Pilipinas Got Talent" contest in 2016, Power Duo also finished in third place in “Asia’s Got Talent” in 2019.