Team Laguna wins Celebrity 3x3 Challenge. Star Magic

MANILA – Team Laguna bannered by Ronnie Alonte copped the title in the first-ever Celebrity 3x3 Challenge headed by actor Gerald Anderson.

Alonte got a huge help from Argel Saycon to lift Laguna over Team Makati in the championship battle, 19-17, en route to winning the P50,000 top prize Tuesday.

Laguna was trailing most in the game as Makati had a 6-0 start. But Alonte and Saycon pulled their acts together to mount a comeback, highlighted by a putback basket of the latter, 18-17.

Saycon ended the game with an off-the-glass basket. He was also named as the MVP of the tournament.

Completing the team Laguna were Nyoy Volante and LA Santos.

Meanwhile, “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Jimboy Martin led the offense of Makati with Jimmy Nocon, Ashton Salvador, and Tristan Ramirez.

Other Star Magic artists who participated in the basketball event were BGYO members’ Akira, Mikki, and JL. Joining them were Luke Alford, Neil Coleta, Matt Evans and Joao Constancia.

According to Anderson, the idea of having the 3x3 challenge came when his handler visited him during one of his basketball practices.

The Kapamilya leading man said he wanted his co-actors in Star Magic experience the intensity and fun of playing 3x3 basketball.

“I want to show 'yung mga Star Magic na 'yung basketball and sports is a big part of my life,” he said at the start of the tournament.

The 24 celebrities were divided into six teams: Makati, Batangas, Tarlac, Davao, Baguio, and Laguna.



