Mila (Janine Gutierrez) gets abducted and interrogated in the February 27 episode of 'Dirty Linen.' ABS-CBN

MANILA — The primetime thriller "Dirty Linen" reached Monday a new record viewership online, as the lead character portrayed by Janine Gutierrez was nearly killed at the hands of the tyrant family she seeks to bring down.

In the episode titled "Wrath," Mila (Gutierrez) was abucted and questioned by Carlos (John Arcilla) and Ador (Epy Quizon), on the suspicion that she was involved in the scandal that exposed the latter's porn business.

"Sino ka, Mila?" Carlos repeatedly asked her.

The Fiero brothers-in-law suspected right, but Alexa — in disguise as the maid Mila to carry out her vengeful scheme — was determined to play the long game, denying her involvement despite being strangled by Ador.

Alexa could have died, had it not been for the arrival of Feliz (Angel Aquino) at the warehouse where she was kept hostage.

Alexa's interrogation proved to be thrilling viewing for followers of "Dirty Linen," going by the new all-time high viewership the teleserye logged on YouTube during its livestream.

On Kapamilya Online Live, the concurrent viewers of "Dirty Linen" peaked at 141,957 — its highest since its January 23 pilot — according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, the free livestreaming service of ABS-CBN, "Dirty Linen" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

