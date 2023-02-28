Question in viral 2x2 ID pic, answered: Meet Gelo Rivera

ID pics of BGYO members for visa application go viral, draw new fans

He's "Kapitan" to ACEs, or loyal fans of the P-pop group BGYO, but to the uninitiated, Gelo Rivera may just be a suitable candidate to introduce to one's parents -- at least according to viral posts gushing over his resurfaced 2x2 ID picture.

this is #bgyo gelo right? tanginang mukha yan san nakakabili ng 2x2 pic na ganto 😭😭🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/XglZsBil73 — leø (@sakumadiku) February 26, 2023

The ID photo of Rivera made the rounds on social media on Sunday, after Twitter user @sakumadiku asked for confirmation whether the man in the picture is indeed the leader of BGYO.

The tweet has since gone viral, fetching over 1.6 million views as of Tuesday. Those getting newly acquainted with Rivera and BGYO quipped they've found a reason to get into their discography; ACEs, meanwhile, welcomed new "stans" to the ever-growing community.

"Sino 'to? Parang ang sarap niyang ipakilala sa parents ko," wrote user @hosh1maoy in another viral tweet, which has drawn some 190,000 views.

uy gago sino to? parang ang sarap niyang ipakilala sa parents ko 🤭 pic.twitter.com/JKL4TkX3MJ — pami; (@hosh1maoy) February 26, 2023

isa akong babaeng niyakap ng tradisyon. isinilang upang ipagluto, alagaan, paliguan, at pagsilbihan ang aking esposo. tungkulin ko bilang isang babae ang alagaan siya hanggang sa aking huling hininga. kapag siya’y nangaliwa, ‘yun ay dahil ako ang may pagkukulang. pic.twitter.com/EVHaRD5Frd — lex (@f4ggotism) February 27, 2023

The curiosity surrounding Rivera extended to his fellow BGYO members; by Monday morning, a collage of his ID photo along with those of Akira Morishita, Mikki Claver, JL Toreliza, and Nate Porcalla also made the rounds on Twitter.

That tweet from @bb_chanstrong has logged over 1.1 million views as of writing, with many in the comments agreeing about searching for music videos of BGYO.

Im not into PPOP pero ang gwapo pala ng BGYO members??????????????????????????????????????????? SANDALE MAGSTART NA AKO MAG SEARCH NG MUSIC VIDEOS NILA pic.twitter.com/XXV0eU4EOR — bb chanstrong 🌈 (@bb_chanstrong) February 26, 2023

What followed was a flood of 2x2-inspired photos of BGYO from both fans and the boys' agency, official pages, and endorsed brands.

Star Music shared a throwback collage of BGYO's "school boy era" from the concept image of their track "He's Into Her," while the group's official page released the visa-application ID photos of each member.

hello pi! iwan lang po namin dito, @bgyo_ph prom era 😍



new stan? baka need mo ng guide 👉 https://t.co/m8BtzlTLc1 pic.twitter.com/XopJEhASrr — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) February 27, 2023

A fast food chain as well as a telecom company endorsed by BGYO also joined the fun, not to be outdone by the creative takes of ACEs, including one fan's edit of Rivera's viral photo as a Picture City package offer.

Even members of BGYO's sister group BINI had entries, with Sheena Catacutan tweeting a humorous 2x2 edit of their own leader, Jhoanna Robles, in a suit to match her counterpart's ID snap.

Nag-hit tweet nga, sa kalokohan pa 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣 — Jhoanna Robles 🦋 (@bini_jhoanna) February 27, 2023

HAHAHAHAHA TAWANG TAWA AKO https://t.co/SJ8eQQ1XlM — Jhoanna Robles 🦋 (@bini_jhoanna) February 27, 2023

"Nakakatuwa kasi sa simpleng ganiyang, ang daming naka-appreciate," Rivera said in a statement to ABS-CBN News, when asked for his reaction to the viral spread of BGYO's pictures.

"Para sa US visa talaga 'yang picture na 'yan. Nalaman namin siya nu'ng maraming nang nag-ta-tag sa akin. Kahit 'yung nanay ko, 'Uy, Gelo, 'yung BGYO trending!'" he said, laughing.

“Mag-a-upload na ako palagi ng 2x2!”



BGYO members Gelo, Nate, Mikki, JL, and Akira react to their viral 2x2 ID pictures which were used for travel requirements. | via @migueldumaual #BGYO_2x2RushJob pic.twitter.com/imy6KJZEic — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 27, 2023

Rivera went on to express gratitude to "casuals," or the general public, whose curiosity about the group due to the ID pics may translate to becoming fans. He invited them to follow BGYO and listen to songs the group has released so far.

"Maraming salamat sa mga casuals po na ina-appreciate din ang BGYO dahil sa mga pictures namin. Check niyo 'yung accounts namin, and pakinggan niyo 'yung music namin sa lahat ng streaming platforms worldwide," he said.

