Ogie Diaz points out being a manager is not an easy task

MANILA – Ogie Diaz once again turned to social media to elaborate on the difficulties involved in managing the career of a celebrity.

Addressing his followers in general, Diaz expressed that being a manager is not an easy task.

“Akala n’yo, madaling mag-manage ng talents? Ay, hindi po. Apakahirap. Para kang buntis. Binubuo mo pa lang sa iyong sinapupunan, iniisip mo na ang future niya,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“Hindi ka lang basta manager — nanay, tatay, kapatid, kaibigan ka din nila. Ibig sabihin, pati personal nilang buhay, kailangan mong gabayan — nang walang komisyon. Nang labas na sa trabaho mo bilang talent manager,” he added.

According to Diaz, he also takes on the role of a "troubleshooter" to handle any damage control necessary if the celebrity he manages becomes involved in a controversy.

“Pag napapa-trouble sila sa labas, kailangan ka nila. 'Di pwedeng 'di mo sila samahan kahit wala ka namang kinalaman. 'Pag nasasangkot sila sa isyu na sila rin ang may gawa, dahil manager ka, troubleshooter ka din,” he said.

He subsequently expressed his displeasure towards those who accuse managers of solely being motivated by money.

“Akala ng ibang mga mema, kuha lang nang kuha ng komisyon ang talent manager. Hoy, ano’ng feeling niyo? Kakakilala ko lang sa talent ngayon, gusto niyo, sikat na siya next week? Gusto niyo, pag-iri ko sa sanggol ngayon, Grade 6 na siya next week? Eh, kung ganun pala gusto niyo at marunong pa kayo sa manager, ba’t hindi kayo ang mag-manage? Ang dami niyo palang alam, eh,” he said.

Diaz stressed that he had to learn the necessary skills and gain experience over time before reaching his current level of status, which was no easy accomplishment.

At the end of his post, he reminded everyone that it is important to always be grateful and humble.