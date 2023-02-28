MANILA -- Social media star Mimiyuuuh decided to join the fun of dancing "Dati-Dati" with the hitmaker herself, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo.

In his social media post, Mimiyuuuh uploaded a video of him performing the newest dance craze with Geronimo.

"MAHAL KITA MS. SARAH!" Mimiyuuuh captioned his Instagram post.

He also invited his fans and followers to watch his vlog with Geronimo.

Released in October last year, "Dati-Dati" reminisces about the good things in the past, hoping to relive it again in the present.

The pop superstar has been gradually returning to the limelight after a two-year hiatus from television. She took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Meanwhile, Mimiyuuuh first rose to fame when her “Dalagang Pilipina” video went viral before her YouTube channel reached millions of subscribers.

Related video: