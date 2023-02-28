Watch more News on iWantTFC

Chef Dynasty: House of Fang is the newest series on The Food Network.

It features Filipina American entrepreneur Christy-Anne Lopez as one of the newest team members, proving herself in a unique, fast-paced environment.

At Fang Restaurant in San Francisco, Lopez greets and poses for pictures with diners and fans of the show.

She credits the owner of the restaurant and star of the show, Chef Kathy Fang, for her growth as a businesswoman.

"I feel like Kathy has been such an amazing role model as far as working hard. She’s like the hardest working person I know. It’s non-stop," Lopez said. "I feel like being in the restaurant industry and working as a server is so meant for me because I love fast paced. I hate to be bored. It’s been so fun."

Aside from the docu-series, Lopez is known for her work in the beauty pageant world.

In 2018, she launched Studio Sash Pageant Consulting where she works with over 20 crowned clients and many aspiring talents.

"After a few years of, thanks to God, winning a few titles back-to-back... I started to really feel like, oh my gosh this my thing. I found my passion. I found my purpose. And in doing so I was already naturally coaching other girls. And it wasn’t until a mentor of mine said, 'you do realize there’s a business here'."

Lopez has been crowned seven times herself, including for the title of 2010 Ms. Philippines World, and as second runner-up to Ms. World.

Lopez says she will be accepting her new title of Ms. USA Universe to compete for Ms. Universe in August.

"It’s just another opportunity and way for me to show other women that you can still pursue whatever it is you want. And you can be able to step up on an insane international stage not even knowing what your results are going to be but there’s so much courage behind that and for people to respect and I’ve always said that everything that I do is truly motivated by being Filipino."

From her work in the pageant world to her multiple roles in the entertainment industry, Lopez credits her family for keeping her grounded.

"They’re very proud of me. I think now they kind of see so much that has come into fruition. And things that may have sounded wild as a kid as I am saying that out loud. But it’s all the same. When we get together for family get-togethers I’m not treated any differently."

Lopez currently serves as the director and producer of Regency West Coast Pageant, the 2023 edition of which will take place in Orange County, California in May.