Aerialist Aidan Bryant wins 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'

Aerialist Aidan Bryant was named the grand winner of "America's Got Talent: All Stars" on Monday night (US time), besting Light Balance Kids, Avery Dixon, Aidan McCann and Ana Margean.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Prior to winning the competition, Bryant performed with singer and "American Idol" runner-up Adam Lambert, as well as his fellow finalist The Bello Sisters.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The contemporary dancers from the Philippines, Power Duo, ended their "AGT" journey after they failed to make it to the Top 5.

Nonetheless, it was an impressive showing for the duo of Jervin and Anjanette Minor, who won “Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5,” who wowed the judges of the show all season with their impressive routine which mixes aerial and floor dancing.

After winning the "Pilipinas Got Talent" contest in 2016, Power Duo also finished in third place in “Asia’s Got Talent” in 2019.