Promotional photo for Super Junior's special album 'The Road: Winter for Spring,' released February 28, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@SJofficial

K-pop legends Super Junior released Monday a special single album.

The boy band under SM Entertainment dropped "The Road: Winter for Spring," comprised of lead single "Callin'" and B-side song "Analogue Radio."

"Callin'," composed by SM's star songwriter KENZIE, is a pop-rock song that "expresses the memories of a love that was painful," the agency said in a statement.

The song's music video has two versions: a "Winter for Spring" version which includes animation, and a "Winter" version without animation, SM said.

Meanwhile, "Analogue Radio" talks about how "everyone has their own story through the medium of radio," SM said.

Super Junior currently has 9 active members: Leeteuk, Heecheul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Sungmin has been on hiatus from the group since 2015.

The group debuted in 2005 and is among the "second-generation" K-pop acts that contributed to the global popularity of the "Korean Wave." Its hit songs include "U," "Sorry Sorry," "Bonamana," and "Mr. Simple."

Super Junior last visited Manila in December 2019.

