Handout photo.

The cast of the new “Batman” movie graced the red carpet of its London special screening last Friday.

Robert Pattinson, who plays the title role, led the cast and was joined by Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Lt. James Gordon), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).

Pattinson, who rose to global fame with the "Twilight" movies, follows in the footsteps of Adam West, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and more recently Ben Affleck among others, to play Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Warner Bros. Philippines earlier said that "The Batman" will open in local cinemas on March 2, ahead of its US opening on March 4.

"The wait is almost over. Batman fans across the Philippines have a chance to be one of the first people in the world to see The Dark Knight’s next big-screen adventure," Warner Bros. Philippines said, adding that advance ticket selling for dates after March 2 has also started.

"The public may buy their tickets now. Fans may check the social pages of Warner Bros. Philippines for updates on participating cinemas," it added.

Last year, the production for the new film had to shut down midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: