MANILA—The Yolanda-set “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and crime drama “On The Job: The Missing 8” led the winners in the sophomore edition of Pinoy Rebyu Awards on Friday.
The Pinoy Rebyu Awards is organized by the recently formed Society of Filipino Film Reviewers (SFFR), which currently consists of 38 active reviewers of Philippine cinema.
The group named the winners and runners-up across categories through its social media pages. Notably, the lead and supporting performance categories were not divided into genders. Men and women actors were included in the same list.
“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” scored five trophies, including Best Film, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best First Feature for director Carlo Francisco Manatad.
The film was lauded for its “effective depiction of the collective trauma of disaster survivors as seen through the eyes of three protagonists navigating a labyrinth of state inefficiency, mass hysteria, and magic.”
Meanwhile, “On The Job: The Missing 8” tallied four wins, hauling Best Director for Erik Matti, Best Screenplay for Matti and Michiko Yamamoto, Best Lead Performance for John Arcilla, and Best Ensemble Performance.
SFFR recognized Matti for “his masterful orchestration of technical and artistic elements of a film that grippingly depicts widespread political manipulation of media and the police”; and Arcilla for his layered performance as a radio announcer whose initially unquestioned beliefs have taken a different turn.”
Below is the full list of nominees in the 2nd Pinoy Rebyu Awards.
Best Film
BIG NIGHT! – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Jun Robles Lana
Produced by Guido Zaballero, Sienna Olaso, Vitto Lazatin, Isabel Santillan, and Ferdinand Lapuz
HISTORYA NI HA
Directed by Lav Diaz
Produced by Lav Diaz
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad
Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang
LAST DAYS AT SEA
Directed by Venice Atienza
Produced by Venice Atienza
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Directed by Erik Matti
Produced by Ronald Stephen Monteverde, Erik Matti, Joseph Caliro, and Quark Henares
Best Director
Venice Atienza
LAST DAYS AT SEA
Lav Diaz
HISTORYA NI HA
Jun Robles Lana
BIG NIGHT!
Carlo Francisco Manatad – RUNNER-UP
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Erik Matti – WINNER
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Best Screenplay
BIG NIGHT!
Jun Robles Lana
HISTORYA NI HA – RUNNER-UP
Lav Diaz
KIDS ON FIRE
Kyle Nieva
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Giancarlo Abrahan, Jérémie Dubois, Carlo Francisco Manatad
MASKI PAPANO
Che Tagyamon
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – WINNER
Erik Matti and Michiko Yamamoto
Best Lead Performance
John Arcilla – WINNER
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Christian Bables – RUNNER-UP
BIG NIGHT!
John Lloyd Cruz
HISTORYA NI HA
Kim Molina
IKAW AT AKO AT ANG ENDING
Mae Paner
TAO PO
Charo Santos-Concio
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Best Supporting Performance
Angie Castrence – RUNNER-UP
GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE
Dolly de Leon
HISTORYA NI HA
Lotlot de Leon
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Jay Valencia Glorioso – WINNER
RABID
Mystica
KIDS ON FIRE
Rans Rifol
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Best Ensemble Performance
BIG NIGHT! – RUNNER-UP
Christian Bables, Gina Alajar, Nico Antonio, John Arcilla, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Janice de Belen, Martin del Rosario, Eugene Domingo, Gina Pareño
GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE
Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos, Susan Africa, Angie Castrence, Miggy Jimenez, Kych Minemoto, Adrianna So, Kyle Velino
HISTORYA NI HA
John Lloyd Cruz, Dolly de Leon, Jonathan O. Francisco, Ceian Hazel Gabuco, Eliezl Gabuco, Cesar Gabuco, Teroy Guzman, Earl Ignacio, Hazel Orencio, Mae Paner, Erwin Romulo, Jun Sabayton
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – WINNER
John Arcilla, Lotlot de Leon, Dennis Trillo, Dante Rivero, Andrea Brillantes, Donna Cariaga, Rayver Cruz, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Christopher de Leon, Isabelle de Leon, Ina Feleo, Eric Fructuoso, Agot Isidro, Joey Marquez, Leo Martinez, William Martinez, Vandolph Quizon
Best Film Editing
AMPANGABAGAT NIN TALAKBA HA LIKOL (IT’S RAINING FROGS OUTSIDE)
Maria Estela Paiso
BIG NIGHT!
Benjamin Tolentino
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Benjo Ferrer
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – RUNNER-UP
Jay Halili
RANDOM PEOPLE
Caleb Maglunob
Best Cinematography
ARISAKA
Mycko David
FILIPIÑANA
Xenia Patricia
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Teck Siang Lim
LAST DAYS AT SEA – RUNNER-UP
Moshe Ladanga and Venice Atienza
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Neil Bion
Best Production Design
BIG NIGHT!
Marxie Maolen Fadul
DEATH OF NINTENDO
Whammy Alcazaren and Thesa Tang
KIDS ON FIRE
Alvin Francisco
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Whammy Alcazaren
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – RUNNER-UP
Roma Regala
RABID
Shiel Marie Calde
Best Film Score
BIG NIGHT!
Teresa Barrozo
HOW TO DIE YOUNG IN MANILA
Alyana Cabral
KIDS ON FIRE
Len Calvo
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Andrew Florentino
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – RUNNER-UP
Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, Erwin Romulo
Best Documentary Feature
LAST DAYS AT SEA – WINNER
Directed by Venice Atienza
Produced by Venice Atienza
TAO PO – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Mae Paner
Produced by Mae Paner
A WILL TO DREAM
Directed by Patrick Alcedo
Produced by Patrick Alcedo
Best First Feature
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad
Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang
LAST DAYS AT SEA – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Venice Atienza
Produced by Venice Atienza
MY AMANDA
Directed by Alessandra de Rossi
Produced by E del Mundo
TAO PO
Directed by Mae Paner
Produced by Mae Paner
A WILL TO DREAM
Directed by Patrick Alcedo
Produced by Patrick Alcedo
Best Live Action Short Film
ALINGASNGAS NG MGA KULIGLIG
Directed by Vahn Pascual
Produced by Vahn Pascual and Tim Rone Villanueva
BLACK RAINBOW
Directed by Zig Madamba Dulay
Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez
FILIPIÑANA – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Rafael Manuel
Produced by Kyle Nieva, Naomi Pacifique, and Kiko Meily
KIDS ON FIRE – WINNER
Directed by Kyle Nieva
Produced by Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kyle Nieva, Maan Villareal, and Anna Weeks
MASKI PAPANO
Directed by Glenn Barit and Che Tagyamon
Produced by Che Tagyamon and Jo Torlao
SA BALAY NI PAPANG
Directed by Kurt Soberano
Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez
Best Documentary Short Film
LINGKIS – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela
Produced by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela
PANAMBI
Directed by Jane Mariane Biyo, Katya Marie Corazon Puertollano, and Myra Angeline Soriaso
Produced by Arden Rod Condez
RANDOM PEOPLE
Directed by Arden Rod Condez
Produced by Arden Rod Condez
THE RIGHT TO LIFE
Directed by Arbi Barbarona
Produced by Arbi Barbarona and Ethel Mendez
RIVER OF TEARS AND RAGE – WINNER
Directed by Maricon Montajes
Produced by Jola Diones-Mamangun and Raymund Villanueva
TO PICK A FLOWER
Directed by Shireen Seno
Produced by Shireen Seno
Best Animated Short Film
ANG AMOMONGGO SA ATON – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Vincent Joseph Entuna
Produced by Rhea Entuna and John Alson Entuna
BLUE IS NOT MY FAVORITE COLOR
Directed by Vahn Pascual
Produced by Vahn Pascual
FLUSH
Directed by Roland Cartagena
Produced by Ray Dom
MARIS
Directed by Gabb Gantala
Produced by Gabb Gantala
MGA ULAP TAYONG NAGIGING ULAN – WINNER
Directed by Demetrio Celestino III
Produced by Demetrio Celestino III
MY MAMILY
Directed by Cha Roque
Produced by Cha Roque
Best International Films
DRIVE MY CAR
Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Country of origin: Japan
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Directed by Jane Campion
Country of origin: UK, Canada, Australia, & New Zealand
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Directed by Emerald Fennell
Country of origin: UK & US
WHEEL OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY
Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Country of origin: Japan
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Directed by Joachim Trier
Country of origin: Norway, France, Sweden, & Denmark