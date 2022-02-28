Home  >  Entertainment

2nd Pinoy Rebyu Awards: ‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,’ ‘On The Job’ lead winners

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2022 10:42 PM

‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ stars Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol. ABS-CBN
MANILA—The Yolanda-set “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and crime drama “On The Job: The Missing 8” led the winners in the sophomore edition of Pinoy Rebyu Awards on Friday.

The Pinoy Rebyu Awards is organized by the recently formed Society of Filipino Film Reviewers (SFFR), which currently consists of 38 active reviewers of Philippine cinema.

The group named the winners and runners-up across categories through its social media pages. Notably, the lead and supporting performance categories were not divided into genders. Men and women actors were included in the same list.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” scored five trophies, including Best Film, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best First Feature for director Carlo Francisco Manatad.

The film was lauded for its “effective depiction of the collective trauma of disaster survivors as seen through the eyes of three protagonists navigating a labyrinth of state inefficiency, mass hysteria, and magic.”

Meanwhile, “On The Job: The Missing 8” tallied four wins, hauling Best Director for Erik Matti, Best Screenplay for Matti and Michiko Yamamoto, Best Lead Performance for John Arcilla, and Best Ensemble Performance.

SFFR recognized Matti for “his masterful orchestration of technical and artistic elements of a film that grippingly depicts widespread political manipulation of media and the police”; and Arcilla for his layered performance as a radio announcer whose initially unquestioned beliefs have taken a different turn.”

Below is the full list of nominees in the 2nd Pinoy Rebyu Awards.

Best Film

BIG NIGHT! – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Jun Robles Lana
Produced by Guido Zaballero, Sienna Olaso, Vitto Lazatin, Isabel Santillan, and Ferdinand Lapuz

HISTORYA NI HA
Directed by Lav Diaz
Produced by Lav Diaz

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad
Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang

LAST DAYS AT SEA
Directed by Venice Atienza
Produced by Venice Atienza

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Directed by Erik Matti
Produced by Ronald Stephen Monteverde, Erik Matti, Joseph Caliro, and Quark Henares

Best Director

Venice Atienza
LAST DAYS AT SEA

Lav Diaz
HISTORYA NI HA

Jun Robles Lana
BIG NIGHT!

Carlo Francisco Manatad – RUNNER-UP
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Erik Matti – WINNER
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Best Screenplay

BIG NIGHT!
Jun Robles Lana

HISTORYA NI HA – RUNNER-UP
Lav Diaz

KIDS ON FIRE
Kyle Nieva

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Giancarlo Abrahan, Jérémie Dubois, Carlo Francisco Manatad

MASKI PAPANO
Che Tagyamon

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – WINNER
Erik Matti and Michiko Yamamoto

Best Lead Performance

John Arcilla – WINNER
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Christian Bables – RUNNER-UP
BIG NIGHT!

John Lloyd Cruz
HISTORYA NI HA

Kim Molina
IKAW AT AKO AT ANG ENDING

Mae Paner
TAO PO

Charo Santos-Concio
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Best Supporting Performance

Angie Castrence – RUNNER-UP
GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE

Dolly de Leon
HISTORYA NI HA

Lotlot de Leon
ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Jay Valencia Glorioso – WINNER
RABID

Mystica
KIDS ON FIRE

Rans Rifol
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Best Ensemble Performance

BIG NIGHT! – RUNNER-UP
Christian Bables, Gina Alajar, Nico Antonio, John Arcilla, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Janice de Belen, Martin del Rosario, Eugene Domingo, Gina Pareño

GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE
Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos, Susan Africa, Angie Castrence, Miggy Jimenez, Kych Minemoto, Adrianna So, Kyle Velino

HISTORYA NI HA
John Lloyd Cruz, Dolly de Leon, Jonathan O. Francisco, Ceian Hazel Gabuco, Eliezl Gabuco, Cesar Gabuco, Teroy Guzman, Earl Ignacio, Hazel Orencio, Mae Paner, Erwin Romulo, Jun Sabayton

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON
Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – WINNER
John Arcilla, Lotlot de Leon, Dennis Trillo, Dante Rivero, Andrea Brillantes, Donna Cariaga, Rayver Cruz, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Christopher de Leon, Isabelle de Leon, Ina Feleo, Eric Fructuoso, Agot Isidro, Joey Marquez, Leo Martinez, William Martinez, Vandolph Quizon

Best Film Editing

AMPANGABAGAT NIN TALAKBA HA LIKOL (IT’S RAINING FROGS OUTSIDE)
Maria Estela Paiso

BIG NIGHT!
Benjamin Tolentino

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Benjo Ferrer

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – RUNNER-UP
Jay Halili

RANDOM PEOPLE
Caleb Maglunob

Best Cinematography

ARISAKA
Mycko David

FILIPIÑANA
Xenia Patricia

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Teck Siang Lim

LAST DAYS AT SEA – RUNNER-UP
Moshe Ladanga and Venice Atienza

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8
Neil Bion

Best Production Design

BIG NIGHT!
Marxie Maolen Fadul

DEATH OF NINTENDO
Whammy Alcazaren and Thesa Tang

KIDS ON FIRE
Alvin Francisco

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Whammy Alcazaren

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – RUNNER-UP
Roma Regala

RABID
Shiel Marie Calde

Best Film Score

BIG NIGHT!
Teresa Barrozo

HOW TO DIE YOUNG IN MANILA
Alyana Cabral

KIDS ON FIRE
Len Calvo

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Andrew Florentino

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – RUNNER-UP
Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, Erwin Romulo

Best Documentary Feature

LAST DAYS AT SEA – WINNER
Directed by Venice Atienza
Produced by Venice Atienza

TAO PO – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Mae Paner
Produced by Mae Paner

A WILL TO DREAM
Directed by Patrick Alcedo
Produced by Patrick Alcedo

Best First Feature

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER
Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad
Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang

LAST DAYS AT SEA – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Venice Atienza
Produced by Venice Atienza

MY AMANDA
Directed by Alessandra de Rossi
Produced by E del Mundo

TAO PO
Directed by Mae Paner
Produced by Mae Paner

A WILL TO DREAM
Directed by Patrick Alcedo
Produced by Patrick Alcedo

Best Live Action Short Film

ALINGASNGAS NG MGA KULIGLIG 
Directed by Vahn Pascual
Produced by Vahn Pascual and Tim Rone Villanueva

BLACK RAINBOW 
Directed by Zig Madamba Dulay
Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez

FILIPIÑANA – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Rafael Manuel
Produced by Kyle Nieva, Naomi Pacifique, and Kiko Meily

KIDS ON FIRE – WINNER
Directed by Kyle Nieva
Produced by Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kyle Nieva, Maan Villareal, and Anna Weeks

MASKI PAPANO 
Directed by Glenn Barit and Che Tagyamon
Produced by Che Tagyamon and Jo Torlao

SA BALAY NI PAPANG 
Directed by Kurt Soberano
Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez

Best Documentary Short Film

LINGKIS – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela
Produced by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela

PANAMBI
Directed by Jane Mariane Biyo, Katya Marie Corazon Puertollano, and Myra Angeline Soriaso
Produced by Arden Rod Condez

RANDOM PEOPLE 
Directed by Arden Rod Condez
Produced by Arden Rod Condez

THE RIGHT TO LIFE 
Directed by Arbi Barbarona
Produced by Arbi Barbarona and Ethel Mendez

RIVER OF TEARS AND RAGE – WINNER
Directed by Maricon Montajes
Produced by Jola Diones-Mamangun and Raymund Villanueva

TO PICK A FLOWER 
Directed by Shireen Seno
Produced by Shireen Seno

Best Animated Short Film

ANG AMOMONGGO SA ATON – RUNNER-UP
Directed by Vincent Joseph Entuna
Produced by Rhea Entuna and John Alson Entuna

BLUE IS NOT MY FAVORITE COLOR 
Directed by Vahn Pascual
Produced by Vahn Pascual

FLUSH 
Directed by Roland Cartagena
Produced by Ray Dom

MARIS 
Directed by Gabb Gantala
Produced by Gabb Gantala

MGA ULAP TAYONG NAGIGING ULAN – WINNER
Directed by Demetrio Celestino III
Produced by Demetrio Celestino III

MY MAMILY 
Directed by Cha Roque
Produced by Cha Roque

Best International Films

DRIVE MY CAR
Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Country of origin: Japan

THE POWER OF THE DOG 
Directed by Jane Campion
Country of origin: UK, Canada, Australia, & New Zealand

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN 
Directed by Emerald Fennell
Country of origin: UK & US

WHEEL OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY 
Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Country of origin: Japan

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD 
Directed by Joachim Trier
Country of origin: Norway, France, Sweden, & Denmark

