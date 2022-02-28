‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ stars Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol. ABS-CBN

MANILA—The Yolanda-set “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and crime drama “On The Job: The Missing 8” led the winners in the sophomore edition of Pinoy Rebyu Awards on Friday.

The Pinoy Rebyu Awards is organized by the recently formed Society of Filipino Film Reviewers (SFFR), which currently consists of 38 active reviewers of Philippine cinema.

The group named the winners and runners-up across categories through its social media pages. Notably, the lead and supporting performance categories were not divided into genders. Men and women actors were included in the same list.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” scored five trophies, including Best Film, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best First Feature for director Carlo Francisco Manatad.

The film was lauded for its “effective depiction of the collective trauma of disaster survivors as seen through the eyes of three protagonists navigating a labyrinth of state inefficiency, mass hysteria, and magic.”

Meanwhile, “On The Job: The Missing 8” tallied four wins, hauling Best Director for Erik Matti, Best Screenplay for Matti and Michiko Yamamoto, Best Lead Performance for John Arcilla, and Best Ensemble Performance.

SFFR recognized Matti for “his masterful orchestration of technical and artistic elements of a film that grippingly depicts widespread political manipulation of media and the police”; and Arcilla for his layered performance as a radio announcer whose initially unquestioned beliefs have taken a different turn.”

Below is the full list of nominees in the 2nd Pinoy Rebyu Awards.

Best Film

BIG NIGHT! – RUNNER-UP

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

Produced by Guido Zaballero, Sienna Olaso, Vitto Lazatin, Isabel Santillan, and Ferdinand Lapuz

HISTORYA NI HA

Directed by Lav Diaz

Produced by Lav Diaz

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang

LAST DAYS AT SEA

Directed by Venice Atienza

Produced by Venice Atienza

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Directed by Erik Matti

Produced by Ronald Stephen Monteverde, Erik Matti, Joseph Caliro, and Quark Henares

Best Director

Venice Atienza

LAST DAYS AT SEA

Lav Diaz

HISTORYA NI HA

Jun Robles Lana

BIG NIGHT!

Carlo Francisco Manatad – RUNNER-UP

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Erik Matti – WINNER

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Best Screenplay

BIG NIGHT!

Jun Robles Lana

HISTORYA NI HA – RUNNER-UP

Lav Diaz

KIDS ON FIRE

Kyle Nieva

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Giancarlo Abrahan, Jérémie Dubois, Carlo Francisco Manatad

MASKI PAPANO

Che Tagyamon

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – WINNER

Erik Matti and Michiko Yamamoto

Best Lead Performance

John Arcilla – WINNER

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Christian Bables – RUNNER-UP

BIG NIGHT!

John Lloyd Cruz

HISTORYA NI HA

Kim Molina

IKAW AT AKO AT ANG ENDING

Mae Paner

TAO PO

Charo Santos-Concio

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Best Supporting Performance

Angie Castrence – RUNNER-UP

GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE

Dolly de Leon

HISTORYA NI HA

Lotlot de Leon

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Jay Valencia Glorioso – WINNER

RABID

Mystica

KIDS ON FIRE

Rans Rifol

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Best Ensemble Performance

BIG NIGHT! – RUNNER-UP

Christian Bables, Gina Alajar, Nico Antonio, John Arcilla, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Janice de Belen, Martin del Rosario, Eugene Domingo, Gina Pareño

GAMEBOYS: THE MOVIE

Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos, Susan Africa, Angie Castrence, Miggy Jimenez, Kych Minemoto, Adrianna So, Kyle Velino

HISTORYA NI HA

John Lloyd Cruz, Dolly de Leon, Jonathan O. Francisco, Ceian Hazel Gabuco, Eliezl Gabuco, Cesar Gabuco, Teroy Guzman, Earl Ignacio, Hazel Orencio, Mae Paner, Erwin Romulo, Jun Sabayton

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON

Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – WINNER

John Arcilla, Lotlot de Leon, Dennis Trillo, Dante Rivero, Andrea Brillantes, Donna Cariaga, Rayver Cruz, Soliman Cruz, Ricky Davao, Christopher de Leon, Isabelle de Leon, Ina Feleo, Eric Fructuoso, Agot Isidro, Joey Marquez, Leo Martinez, William Martinez, Vandolph Quizon

Best Film Editing

AMPANGABAGAT NIN TALAKBA HA LIKOL (IT’S RAINING FROGS OUTSIDE)

Maria Estela Paiso

BIG NIGHT!

Benjamin Tolentino

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER

Benjo Ferrer

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – RUNNER-UP

Jay Halili

RANDOM PEOPLE

Caleb Maglunob

Best Cinematography

ARISAKA

Mycko David

FILIPIÑANA

Xenia Patricia

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER

Teck Siang Lim

LAST DAYS AT SEA – RUNNER-UP

Moshe Ladanga and Venice Atienza

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8

Neil Bion

Best Production Design

BIG NIGHT!

Marxie Maolen Fadul

DEATH OF NINTENDO

Whammy Alcazaren and Thesa Tang

KIDS ON FIRE

Alvin Francisco

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER

Whammy Alcazaren

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – RUNNER-UP

Roma Regala

RABID

Shiel Marie Calde

Best Film Score

BIG NIGHT!

Teresa Barrozo

HOW TO DIE YOUNG IN MANILA

Alyana Cabral

KIDS ON FIRE

Len Calvo

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER

Andrew Florentino

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 – RUNNER-UP

Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, Erwin Romulo

Best Documentary Feature

LAST DAYS AT SEA – WINNER

Directed by Venice Atienza

Produced by Venice Atienza

TAO PO – RUNNER-UP

Directed by Mae Paner

Produced by Mae Paner

A WILL TO DREAM

Directed by Patrick Alcedo

Produced by Patrick Alcedo

Best First Feature

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON – WINNER

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Produced by Josabeth Alonso, Armi Rae Cacanindin, Kriz Gazmen, and Vincent Wang

LAST DAYS AT SEA – RUNNER-UP

Directed by Venice Atienza

Produced by Venice Atienza

MY AMANDA

Directed by Alessandra de Rossi

Produced by E del Mundo

TAO PO

Directed by Mae Paner

Produced by Mae Paner

A WILL TO DREAM

Directed by Patrick Alcedo

Produced by Patrick Alcedo

Best Live Action Short Film

ALINGASNGAS NG MGA KULIGLIG

Directed by Vahn Pascual

Produced by Vahn Pascual and Tim Rone Villanueva

BLACK RAINBOW

Directed by Zig Madamba Dulay

Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez

FILIPIÑANA – RUNNER-UP

Directed by Rafael Manuel

Produced by Kyle Nieva, Naomi Pacifique, and Kiko Meily

KIDS ON FIRE – WINNER

Directed by Kyle Nieva

Produced by Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kyle Nieva, Maan Villareal, and Anna Weeks

MASKI PAPANO

Directed by Glenn Barit and Che Tagyamon

Produced by Che Tagyamon and Jo Torlao

SA BALAY NI PAPANG

Directed by Kurt Soberano

Produced by Elvert Bañares and Tanya Lopez

Best Documentary Short Film

LINGKIS – RUNNER-UP

Directed by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela

Produced by Yvonne Salazar and Sita Valenzuela

PANAMBI

Directed by Jane Mariane Biyo, Katya Marie Corazon Puertollano, and Myra Angeline Soriaso

Produced by Arden Rod Condez

RANDOM PEOPLE

Directed by Arden Rod Condez

Produced by Arden Rod Condez



THE RIGHT TO LIFE

Directed by Arbi Barbarona

Produced by Arbi Barbarona and Ethel Mendez

RIVER OF TEARS AND RAGE – WINNER

Directed by Maricon Montajes

Produced by Jola Diones-Mamangun and Raymund Villanueva

TO PICK A FLOWER

Directed by Shireen Seno

Produced by Shireen Seno

Best Animated Short Film

ANG AMOMONGGO SA ATON – RUNNER-UP

Directed by Vincent Joseph Entuna

Produced by Rhea Entuna and John Alson Entuna

BLUE IS NOT MY FAVORITE COLOR

Directed by Vahn Pascual

Produced by Vahn Pascual

FLUSH

Directed by Roland Cartagena

Produced by Ray Dom

MARIS

Directed by Gabb Gantala

Produced by Gabb Gantala

MGA ULAP TAYONG NAGIGING ULAN – WINNER

Directed by Demetrio Celestino III

Produced by Demetrio Celestino III

MY MAMILY

Directed by Cha Roque

Produced by Cha Roque

Best International Films

DRIVE MY CAR

Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Country of origin: Japan

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Directed by Jane Campion

Country of origin: UK, Canada, Australia, & New Zealand

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Directed by Emerald Fennell

Country of origin: UK & US

WHEEL OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY

Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Country of origin: Japan

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Directed by Joachim Trier

Country of origin: Norway, France, Sweden, & Denmark