Kris Aquino stays offline as she goes through new procedure

MANILA – Kris Aquino will be taking some time off social media as she prepares for a treatment amid her years-long bout with her autoimmune condition.

Aquino made the announcement in a lengthy Instagram update on Friday.

“Sobrang dami ninyo, bago ako matulog gusto kong mag THANK YOU. 8 months ago, my brother died, at some point, I’ll be ready to share our journey, and how profoundly his death changed me and my priorities,” she wrote.

“Most important lessons: we can’t change the past, today is all we have, because tomorrow is never promised. FAMILY should always come first. Fulfill your promises because you are only as good as the words you honor, and alagaan, pasalamatan, mahalin 'yung mga taong tapat at totoong may malasakit sa 'yo,” she added.

But the most important thing, Aquino said, it to put others, especially the ones you love, before yourself.

It was at that point that the former Kapamilya TV host shared that she will temporarily stay offline because she needs to be “as stress-free as possible.”

“Praying very hard na kayanin ng katawan, kasi ito 'yung magiging paraan para maging mas okay ang quality of life ko. 1st dose ito, pero alam ko 'yung possible risks involved. Please pray for the doctors & nurses na magaalaga sa 'kin,” she said.

Aquino pushed through with the procedure on Sunday. As of writing, she has yet to update her followers about how it went.

In her last post, however, Aquino said she trusts God’s plan and timing.

“Please wag natin i-claim that I’ll be healed, 'wag natin S'yang pangunahan. I continue praying for the Faith to continue Hoping that I’ll get healthy enough for those who still need and love me.”