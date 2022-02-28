MANILA -- The music video for Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta's "Someone To Love Me" featuring Kapamilya singer Jona has been released.



The almost five-minute video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music on February 27.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The music video was directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas and was produced by Luzvimin Entertainment.



"I’m beyond excited to have done this with @jona! Let’s goooooo!" Laureta wrote on Instagram.

"Someone To Love Me" was composed by Laureta, his sister Cheesa and Camille Napolitano. Laureta also arranged and produced the track.

"Someone To Love Me" is one of the tracks in in Laureta's second OPM album “Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2,” which was released just last December.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

Related video: