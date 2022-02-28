Ivana Alawi surprises mom, sister with a new house

MANILA – Ivana Alawi surprised her mom and sister with a house and lot, but not before pulling a prank on them.

In her latest vlog, Alawi shared that it has been her dream to buy them a house since she was young.

“Pinaghandaan ko ito for so many years, ever since I was five years old. Nung five years old ako, naalala ko sinasabihan ko si Mama noon, ‘Ma, kapag nagkapera ako pagtanda ko, ikaw 'yung una kong bibilihan ng bahay.’ Tuwang tuwa siya,” she said.

But since she was still young then, her mom did not really think she would make it happen.

Now that the house is ready, Alawi was more than happy to turn it over to them.

“Itong lahat ng ito, it’s from my hard work. I am so happy kasi siyempre matutuwa 'yung isa sa dream ko na mabigyan ang family ko ng sarili nilang bahay na pinaghirapan ko,” she said.

“Nung binili ko itong lupa na ito, hindi ko sinsabi sa nanay ko na sa kanya ito. Ang surprise talaga, it’s for Mona and for Mama. Si Mona kasi siya 'yung tumulong sa akin kung bakit ako nandito sa YouTube. She’s so supportive ever since. Never siya humingi ng kahit ano. Kapag ako nagtratrabaho sa mga shoots ko, sa vlogs, lagi kong nagiging inspirasyon na mapatayo itong bahay,” she added.

Before revealing the surprise, Alawi first pranked them into believing that she inadvertently sold the property some four years ago.

When her mom was already at the peak of her emotions, Alawi revealed that everything was just scripted and the house was really for her.

Watch how Alawi pulled off the surprise in the video below.