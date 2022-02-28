Photo from Jollibee Studios.

MANILA — Actress-singer Gigi De Lana stars in the new Jollibee Studios mini-series "My Crush is a Cactus Killer" released Monday.

In "My Crush is A Cactus Killer," De Lana is joined by Raphael Balaccua in a story of "two people who found a joyful connection that carried them through the toughest times in their lives" directed by Sigrid Bernardo.



Mandy (De Lana) and Mikey (Balaccua) are both plant lovers, who will cross paths and be challenged to face their fears.



“It’s a universal experience to go through a change, especially in the pandemic, but even though we say 'everyone goes through it,' it doesn’t take away the fact that pain and loss is a difficult feeling,” said Arline Adeva, AVP and Head of Brand Communications, PR and Digital Marketing at Jollibee.

“What we want to communicate through this new Jollibee Studios series is that hope and true joy could be found if we remain open to all the possibilities that these changes can lead us to.”

De Lana rose to fame after competing in the noontime singing competition "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" as well as her viral covers on YouTube.

