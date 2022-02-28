Enzo Pineda marks second anniversary with Michelle Vito

MANILA – Enzo Pineda took to social media to greet his girlfriend Michelle Vito a happy anniversary.

On Instagram, Pineda shared a series of their photos taken during their various travels and wrote that his love for Vito grows with each passing day “like the universe that has no end, nor a beginning.”

“You are the brightest star in my sky. Thank you for your unconditional love and patience. You are the reason why I strive to become a better man,” he said.

Despite the challenges in life, Pineda said being with Vito has been the best two years of his life.

“Salamat my Dai dahil binigyan mo ako ng pagkakataon magmahal ng isang anghel. I’m so lucky to have an incredible and strong woman by my side,” he said.

To end his post, Pineda reminded Vito that he will always have her back and that he will support, protect and love her with all his heart.

“I love you so much. Happy anniversary.”