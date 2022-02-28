Cinema One hits 1 million subscribers on YouTube

Handout photo.

MANILA — Cinema One has reached another milestone on Monday after amassing one million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

In a Facebook post, the film channel thanked its supporters for making the channel qualified for a Gold Play Button.

"A million thanks to you — our #LagingKasama — for watching free movies, documentaries, and other exclusive content on Cinema One YouTube channel!" it said.

In Cinema One's YouTube channel, netizens can enjoy watching some of their favorite films, documentaries, and other original content on-demand.

Since its launch in 2015, the online platform has become a goldmine of various entertainment content like clips from comedy (‘Joke Ba Kamo’), romance (‘Kilig Scenema’), drama (‘Reel Drama’), classic (‘Takilya Throwback’), and horror (‘Scream-O-Meter’) movies; features from the magazine show CinemaNews and FYE Channel shows like “The Best Talk” and “PopCinema”; exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes specials.

Currently, viewers can watch "Barbi: Maid in the Philippines," "Dagitab," "Da Dog Show," and "Ligo Na U, Lapit Na Me" as well as the 2012 Cinema One Originals film “Slumber Party” starring Markki Stroem, Archie Alemania, and RK Bagatsing, and 2016 Cinema One Originals’ movie “Baka Bukas” led by Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Louise delos Reyes on the digital channel until April 30.

Cinema One also has 3 million followers on Facebook where people enjoy watching repurposed clips and netizens "are also hooked on the posts on the page that turn scenes from local movies into amusing memes."

