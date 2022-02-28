Blackpink's Rosé tests positive for COVID-19

Rosé of the K-pop girl group Blackpink has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Instagram/@roses_are_rosie

Rosé of the K-pop girl group Blackpink has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of her upcoming overseas activities, her agency YG Entertainment said Monday.

In a statement published by K-pop news site Soompi, YG said the 4 members of Blackpink took PCR tests before departing for an activity abroad, with Rosé testing positive for the virus.

"The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) tested negative, and no one, including Rosé who was diagnosed with COVID-19, is exhibiting any particular symptoms," YG said.

The company said all the Blackpink members have completed their COVID-19 vaccination, adding that it prioritized the health of its artists and staff members.

Rosé is the second Blackpink member to get COVID-19, following Lisa who was diagnosed in November 2021.

