Regine Velasquez treats fans to unusual lineup of songs in 'Freedom' concert

MANILA – Regine Velasquez made good on her promise to treat listeners to a surprise lineup of songs.

During her digital Valentine concert “Freedom” which streamed on KTX.ph on Sunday, Asia’s Songbird performed over 20 songs of covers and originals alike.

She kicked off the show with “Freedom” followed by Sara Bareiles’ “Brave” before surprising her fans with covers of songs by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and an English version of Twice’s “Heart Shaker.”

Velasquez also sang “Bukas Sana,” a track which she has not performed since she recorded it in 2011. She likewise paid tribute to OPM by singing The Juans’ “Istorya” and Ben&Ben’s “Leaves.”

One of the concert’s highlights was when rock icon Bamboo appeared on stage as Velasquez’s special guest. He sang “Masaya” and also did an epic duet of “Himala” with Velasquez.

'ISANG HIMALAAAAA' ✨💯 Pero hindi ito himala, this is really happening! @reginevalcasid and @Bamboomusiclive sharing one stage, singing one song!!! Goosebumps!!!!! 😱 #FreedomConcert pic.twitter.com/YnJmim1DCc — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) February 28, 2021

Towards the latter part of the show, Velasquez sang “On the Wings of Love,” saying there’s no way the tune wouldn’t be part of her lineup, as her fans requested it.

Of course, the concert would not be complete without the veteran singer offering songs for her son Nate and her husband Ogie Alcasid.

After thanking everyone who made the concert possible, Velasquez said: “It’s wonderful na kahit papano may ganito tayong platform because otherwise the concert scene will die. We’re able to give jobs to musicians. I also missed performing in a set up like this.”

At the end of the show, Velasquez shared her most important realizations especially in the past year when everyone was constrained to stay at home because of the pandemic.

"Finally Free" 💯💯💯 Thank you very much to everyone who've watched #FreedomConcert with us tonight!!! Hope you enjoyed the show!!! You're spectacular @reginevalcasid ✨ simply amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FAr2qfjBNZ — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) February 28, 2021

“I realized that the most important thing in life is our relationship with God, with our family, our friends. I have learned to value them more because of what we all experience,” she said.

Like most people, Velasquez said she is longing to be “free” from the pandemic that continues to make everyone’s lives difficult.

For the two hours that the show was streaming online, the hashtag #FreedomConcert was one of the most talked about topics on Twitter Philippines.