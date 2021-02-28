Megan Young drops fierce photos to mark her 31st birthday

MANILA – Megan Young dropped stunning photos of herself on social media to mark her birthday.

Donning a revealing purple dress, Young looked fierce in what she called her “birthday pasabog photos.”

Thanking her team behind the photo shoot, Young said: “I’m so lucky to know and work with you guys! We had a quick fun shoot right after shooting the whole day for an endorsement kasi during that time I was so scared pa to go out to do fun shoots.”

Young said she is really happy to finally see how her photos turned out. She likewise expressed gratitude to everyone who greeted her on her birthday.

“Thank you for all the birthday greetings. My heart is so happy. Ending the day playing Just Dance with the family,” she wrote.

Young turned 31 years old on Saturday.

In another update, the former Miss World said she came home to the most wonderful birthday surprise from her loved ones.

“I don’t expect gifts now that I’m older and because we really don’t celebrate my birthday. But this made me really happy and kilig!! Cheers to 31,” she said,