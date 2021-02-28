Kylie Verzosa defends Jake Cuenca from those not amused by his prank proposal

MANILA – Actor Jake Cuenca on Thursday shared a video showing how he supposedly pranked his girlfriend, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, with a fake proposal.

As seen in the clip, Verzosa is waiting for Cuenca by the garden with a romantic dinner set up, just when the actor told her: “So they prepared this because just wanted to ask you one thing so here it goes... Kumain ka na ba?"

Cuenca’s post received mixed reactions from his followers and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

While some of them found the prank funny, there were also those who did not like it.

One particular netizen told Cuenca that what he did was a “bad joke” for most ladies, and asked the actor to never do it to Verzosa again.

Not letting the comment pass, Cuenca replied to the netizen and said: “Yes but we are not like most. We get each other and we get the timing of things.”

"When the time is right and the timing is [right] I will not hesitate to ask," he added.

Verzosa also defended her boyfriend from those who did not take his prank well.

“Hello guys! I knew that Jake was going to ask me this question before filming. No feelings or humans were hurt while filming this video hehe peace and love,” she said.

Verzosa said Cuenca has been nothing but the best boyfriend to her.

Cuenca and Verzosa first met each other when they were cast in the movie “Ang Panday” in 2017.

In a previous interview, Verzosa confessed she was not really attracted to Cuenca at that time but fate seemed to be on their side because they got close when they were paired in the ABS-CBN series “Los Bastardos.”

With the right love at the right time, Cuenca said he’s also grateful that their relationship has a strong foundation.