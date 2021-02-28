Kim Chiu now more inclined to collect memories than luxury bags

MANILA – Kim Chiu took to social media to share one of her biggest realizations in the past year.

In her Instagram page, the actress shared a photo of one of her luxury bags but she explained that it’s something that she bought pre-pandemic.

“For those reacting, bought this bag years ago and I’m happy that I haven’t bought any yet since the start of pandemic. This pandemic made me realize so much,” she said.

Emphasizing that life 𝗂𝗌 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝗋𝗍, Chiu urged her followers to collect "more memories" instead of buying material things.

"Collect more memories and spend more time with your loved ones. You will never know what will happen tomorrow. I really don't have to explain but yeah, I did. Peace y'all life is short," she said.

Chiu’s post came on the heels of her consecutive beach getaways with her boyfriend Xian Lim.

In the last two months, the couple spent time together in Boracay, Coron and Balesin Island.