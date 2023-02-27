MANILA -- Comedian-host Vhong Navarro turned to social media to share his birthday message for his wife Tanya Bautista.

In his Instagram post on Sunday, Navarro expressed his gratitude to his wife for her love and patience as he uploaded a snap of her.

"Walang sawang pagpapasalamat sa pagmamahal at pagtitiyaga mo sa akin… Mahal na mahal kita my Wonder Woman! Happy Birthday Mahal ko!" Navarro wrote.

Last month, Navarro also paid tribute to Bautista during his comeback speech on "It’s Showtime," telling her, ”Ikaw ang superhero ng buhay ko.”



Last year, Navarro was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation for two months, and then at the Taguig City Jail for two weeks, in relation to previously dismissed and revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

He was released in December 2022 after posting a P1-million bail.



Bautista and Navarro, who got married in November 2019, were already a couple when the TV host was embroiled in the 2014 controversy involving Cornejo. Since then until now, Navarro — in vehemently denying Cornejo’s rape allegations — would emphasize that his only “sin” was being unfaithful to his then-girlfriend.

Bautista, who at the time opted to keep private, became a more visible figure in late 2022 as she publicly supported Navarro amid the revived charges against him.

