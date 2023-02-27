The Weeknd drops 'Die For You' remix with Ariana Grande

American pop star Ariana Grande has returned with another collaboration with Canadian singer The Weeknd.

Originally from his third studio album "Starboy," The Weeknd released the remix of "Die For You" with Grande, who's on a break from the filming of the movie "Wicked."

Prior, Grande explained why she has not released new music in over a year, in response to speculation from fans that she has opted to put aside her singing career while filming.

"[I am] literally on set filming two musical movies all day everyday," she said, with a video of her singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Grande and British stage actress Cynthia Erivo were earlier revealed by Chu to star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the movie adaptation of the well-loved musical.

Written by Stephen Schwarz and Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” serves as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda.

The Weeknd and Grande started working together with the single "Love Me Harder" for her sophomore album "My Everything."

The song was followed by "off the table," another track from Grande's latest album "positions" in 2020.

Their last collaboration was "Save Your Tears," a remix from The Weeknd's "After Hours" album released in 2021.

