MANILA – KD Estrada greeted Alexa Ilacad with a short but heartwarming post on Instagram in celebration of the actress’ birthday.

In the Instagram post, Estrada first shared a photo of Ilacad while holding a bouquet of flowers and captioned it with a sweet message, “To the best partner anyone could ever ask for. Happy bday.”

Estrada then made another post featuring a series of their playful photos together where he said, “I’ll stop the world and melt with you.”

Fans of the two celebrities were quick to react to the post, with many declaring their undying support for both. Others simply wished Ilacad a happy birthday and sent her their well-wishes.

In a recent interview on “Magandang Buhay,” Estrada and Ilacad credited each other for their current successes in showbiz since their on-screen team up.

Both admitted that they waited for a long time to get their break in the entertainment scene.

“Never kong naisip na darating ako dito sa puntong ito ng career ko. I remember nung nasa Sta Magic ako, pinapangarap ko lang na pumunta dito sa 'Magandang Buhay.' Mag-guest sa 'ASAP.' Magkaroon ako ng leading roles. Now I'm here,” he said.

For Ilacad, who started her showbiz journey at a young age, she remains hungry to achieve more in her career, adding that Estrada is her “bonus” along the way.

“Very fulfilling kasi alam kong matagal ko itong hinintay. Hanggang ngayon, araw-araw pa rin akong nagte-thank you. Hindi naman sa hindi ako kuntento pero I am hungry for more as well,” the actress explained.