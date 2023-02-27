iWantTFC to stream films, series to mark Women's Month

MANILA -- iWantTFC is set to stream empowering movies and series this coming March to celebrate Women's Month.

In the special selection titled “In Celebration of International Women’s Day,” viewers can watch the inspiring journeys of how the strong female characters played by Cherry Pie Picache, Angel Aquino, Lovi Poe, and Janine Gutierrez exemplify their womanhood, grit, selflessness, and resiliency by streaming their series such as “Call Me Tita” and “Sleep with Me,” and movies “Glorious” and “Malaya.”

Blockbuster movies of actresses Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, and Angel Locsin are also featured in the “Queens of Philippine Movies” selection.

Learn how to mend a broken heart or how to be independent in love by streaming “The Unmarried Wife,” “One More Chance,” “Camp Sawi,” and “Unofficially Yours,” among others.

Additionally, the “Movies by Female Directors” collection highlights the acclaimed work of the likes of Olivia Lamasan, Antoinette Jadaone, Mae Cruz-Alviar, and Cathy Garcia-Molina. Among their well-loved movies available on iWantTFC are “Milan,” “That Thing Called Tadhana,” “She’s The One,” and “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

The special selection of movies and series to celebrate Women’s Month can all be stream for free in the Philippines on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and website (iwanttfc.com).