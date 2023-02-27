MANILA -- Actor Gerald Anderson will spearhead the Celebrity 3X3 game that will happen this Tuesday, February 28 at Th3rd Floor basketball court at 1 p.m..

Star Magic's Inside News uploaded exclusive videos which shows the training of the Kapamilya talents who are part of the half court match.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Medyo na-culture shock sila kasi 3-on-3 is very different sa 5-on-5 na I'm sure nakasanayan nating lahat. This is more intense even sa training grabe ang intensity," Anderson said.

"Sabi ko nga nung batang artista pa ako, nung medyo baguhan pa ako sana may ganito kami because may mgacelebrity games, may pa-basketball ang mgacelebrity pero iba yung medyo competitive talaga. Eto mararanasan nila and iba yung practice, it's going to be exciting," he added.

Joining Anderson in the game are Matt Evans, Tan Roncal, Crismar Menchavez, Argel Saycon, Tristan Ramirez and Nyoy Volante.

Currently, Anderson is part of upcoming film "Unravel" with Kylie Padilla. The film is an official entry to the first-ever Metro Manila Summer Film Festival.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC