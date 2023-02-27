'Batang Quiapo' stars to join Panagbenga Kapamilya Caravan

MANILA -- Actor Coco Martin, Lovi Poe and other cast members of ABS-CBN's newest series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" are joining this year's Panagbenga Kapamilya Caravan.

The cast of the newest action series will meet their fans at Melvin Jones Grandstand, Burnham Park in Baguio City on March 4 at 4 p.m.

Joining Martin and Poe are online personalities Ghost Wrecker, Baby Giant, Norvin and Lovely Dela Pena. Toni Fowler, Bassilyo, Smugglaz and Lito Lapid will also be present.

Trisha Denise at Carlo Bautista are special guests in the event.

“Batang Quiapo" which aired its pilot episode last February 13, airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

