SB19 to perform live at 2022 PPop Convention

MANILA – SB19 is set to perform live at this year’s PPOP Convention, which is set to be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on April 10.

The group announced this on their official Twitter page on Saturday.

“Follow @PPOPCONVENTION for all the details! See you at @TheBigDome A'TIN,” they said in the tweet.

💥 SB19 is performing LIVE at the 2022 PPOP CON!



2022.04.10 (Sun)

15:00 PHT - 19:00 PHT



Follow @PPOPCONVENTION for all the details!

See you at @TheBigDome A'TIN! 💙



SB19 at PPOP CON#SB19 #2022PPOPCON #PPopRise2022 #PPOPCONatTHEBIGDOME pic.twitter.com/2Wwt67yu7Y — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) February 26, 2022

The other artists included in the PPOP Convention lineup are Bini, 1st.One, and Press Hit Play. More acts will be revealed in the coming days.

Last week, SB19 became the top trending topic on social media over their comeback on the Wish 107.5 roadshow.

SB19 received five awards at the 7th Wish Music Awards, including Group of the Year, Pop Song of the Year for “What?”, and Wisher’s Choice.

SB19 — with members, Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell — first rose to fame with their "Go Up" in 2019.

