Anne Curtis announces concert comeback with ‘Luv-Anne’

MANILA – Screen superstar Anne Curtis on Saturday finally announced her concert comeback.

Curtis said she will share in her “Luv-Anne” docu-cocnert bits and pieces of her life in the past two years.

“Plus! I just might have some surprise fierce, fun and fab performances! G? LuvANNE na LuvANNE na! I’m vack mga vaaaacks!!! Luv-Anne,” she wrote on Instagram.

The concert will stream via KTX.ph and Vivamax on April 30 at 8 p.m.

VIP tickets for the virtual event, which include a virtual meet and greet with Curtis herself, are priced at P1,750, while regular tickets are priced at P999.

Curtis is a self-proclaimed “non-singer” but has nonetheless found success as a recording artist.

Curtis has been on hiatus from showbiz for over 2 years, or since December 2019 when she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother.

She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Despite her prolonged break, Curtis has repeatedly reassured her fans that she will return to showbiz, specifically to “It’s Showtime,” when the time is right.

In the noontime program’s live episode on Thursday, Curtis’ close friends and co-host Vice Ganda teased that she is indeed coming back soon, after the mainstays aired their birthday greetings for her.

