Amid battling fandoms, Alexa Ilacad realizes she cannot please everybody

MANILA - Following her “Pinoy Big Brother” stint, Alexa Ilacad had to deal with what fans perceive are her brewing romance with fellow housemates KD Estrada, Eian Rances and Benedix Ramos.

The dilemma, fueled by active fans on social media, is stressing Ilacad, she said..

In an interview with Karen Davila for the broadcaster’s vlog, Ilacad admitted she recently had a breakdown, realizing she could never really please everybody.

“It’s actually hard every day. The last time I had a breakdown was just a few days ago because of all the things happening online with the fans fighting. When they keep telling me na kailangan kong mamili and all, it’s really hard for me kasi I am friends with all of them,” she said.

Ilacad said she appreciates all of her fans and the last thing she wants to do is disappoint any of them.

“I just want to share my love and appreciation for all of them. So when they asked me to choose, of course the person you didn’t choose will get hurt. I am sure the guys are fine. It’s the fans that I was really worried about. I don’t want them to feel unappreciated,” she said.

Despite this, Ilacad said: “I don’t want them to feel neglected or unrecognized. But yun pala, I just recently realized na you cannot please everybody talaga. I tried my best, wala eh.”

Nonetheless, Ilacad shared that among the three guys, she is currently most attracted to Estrada.

When asked if she thinks Estrada could already be her next boyfriend, Ilacad said: “Sabi nga ni Kuya, malalaman niyo yan sa takdang panahon. I am enjoying his company… What I love about KD is he helps me grow and I help him grow. We are like two plants watering each other and growing at the same time. It feels really healthy.”

At the end of the day, Ilacad feels lucky that she has a person in her life that makes her feel loved and calm.

