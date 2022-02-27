Alexa Ilacad on Nash Aguas: 'I've forgiven him'

MANILA – Alexa Ilacad said she has forgiven Nash Aguas for all the pain he caused her.

In an interview with Karen Davila for the broadcaster’s vlog, Ilacad said she has forgiven Aguas but she would not consider them friends.

“We are not friends, but I have forgiven him even if he never really said sorry or asked for forgiveness,” she said.

“It’s okay. I forgave him for my own peace of my mind and for the peace in the my heart,” the actress added.

In the same interview, Ilacad confessed that Aguas was her first love and that she wrote the heartbreak song “Paano” with him in mind.

"I actually wrote it po in 2016. The day after everything crashed and fell, I was able to write 'Paano,'" she shared.

Although the track was composed six years ago, she is only releasing the song as a single just now for Off The Record label of her uncle, music stalwart Ricky Ilacad.

Ilacad and Aguas were a love-team, and for a time were inseparable as most showbiz pairings usually were. They admitted to having a "mutual understanding," but never became a couple.

In 2019, Ilacad said in an interview on “Tonight with Boy Abunda” that she did care for a time — for an "hour," she said, recalling how she was affected by Aguas' "13 years and I still love you" message for Mika Dela Cruz on Instagram.

"I knew in my heart that they never lost connection, that there is a special place in Nash's heart for Mika," shared Ilacad.

She continued: "Napaisip lang ako when I read that '13 years' thing, kasi inside that 13 years, I was there. So when you say that, '13 years and I still love you,' where was I?"

She said that she was part of those 13 years, for "4 to 5 years."

"Maybe that hour, I cared. But I then said to myself, 'Not worth your time, move on'," Ilacad added.

Currently, Aguas and dela Cruz are still together while Ilacad is enjoying the company of fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate KD Estrada.

