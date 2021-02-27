Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned safe— Los Angeles police

Photos from Lady Gaga's Instagram page

LOS ANGELES— Lady Gaga's two bulldogs abducted at gunpoint in Hollywood earlier this week were turned over to a Los Angeles police station on Friday and have been "reunited" with the pop singer's representatives, a police spokesman said.

The pop superstar earlier offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav.

Earlier reports said Gaga's dog walker was walking the dogs on Wednesday evening when he was shot. He survived and is in recovery. The third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and was later recovered.

More details to follow.