K-pop girl group Blackpink is set to play two nights at the Philippine Arena in March for its 'Born Pink' tour.

MANILA — March is looking to be an eventful month for Filipino fans of South Korean pop music and dramas, as a slew of artists are set to visit the country for concerts and fan meets.

The award-winning actor Lee Je Hoon kicks off the series of events next month with a fan meet at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on March 3.

"Mabuhay, Manila! I'm so happy to do my fan meet... I can't wait to see you real soon. Mahal ko kayo!" Lee, known for starring in hit dramas such as "Move to Heaven" and "Taxi Driver," said in a video message posted by promoter Live Nation Philippines.

On March 4 and 5, musical collective Balming Tiger, rapper Bobby of boy band iKON, and singer George will perform at the Wanderland music festival at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Muntinlupa.

Rapper-singer B.I will also return to the country on March 5 for a concert at the Philippine International Convention Center as part of his ""L.O.L. The Hidden Stage" tour.

On the same day, heartthrob Song Kang will hold a "fun" meet at the Araneta Coliseum, an event organized by a skincare brand that he endorses.

On March 11, actor Lee Jae Wook, who recently starred in the fantasy-period series "Alchemy of Souls," will meet his Pinoy fans at the New Frontier Theater.

K-pop boy band Stray Kids.

Boy band Stray Kids is also returning to Manila for a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on March 11 and 12, less than two months since the act went to the country for a fan meeting hosted by local clothing brand Bench.

On March 23, singer Kim Woojin is scheduled to play at the New Frontier Theater as part of his first world tour.

The hitmaking girl group Blackpink is set to conquer the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on March 25 and 26, as part of its "Born Pink" world tour.

It marks the four-member band's return to the Philippines, four years since it first held a concert in the country.

Moonbin & Sanha, a sub-unit of the six-member boy group Astro, is also scheduled to play at the New Frontier Theater on the 25th.

On the 26th, WayV, the China-based team of K-pop boy band NCT, is coming back for a fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum.

The group previously went to Manila in October 2022, appearing at the I-POP U music festival.

