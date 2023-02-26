MANILA — Elisse Joson is taking social media by storm with her recent topless pictures from a recent photo shoot.

Filtered in black and white, the tastefully done images feature the actress only in tights and underwear.

The reactions to Joson’s photos have been overwhelmingly positive, with many fans praising her for her confidence and beauty.

“Becoming her,” Joson captioned her post before tagging her glam team who perfectly created her sultry look.

Joson has hogged news headlines in recent weeks because of her on and off relationship with McCoy de Leon.

Early this month, however, de Leon went on record to say that he and Joson are "happy" and on good terms anew, weeks after their separation went public and stirred controversy.

Joson and de Leon first met as housemates in the "Lucky 7" edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they developed romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called "McLisse."

They later became a couple in real life.

The two then became first-time parents to Felize in April 2021 — a milestone they announced seven months later in November that year.