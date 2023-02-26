Composite photo of Renzo Niez and Aera Castro. Photos from The Voice Kids Philippines on Twitter.

MANILA — Two more young artists were added to KZ Tandingan's team on the fifth season of "The Voice Kids."

On Sunday's episode, Renzo Niez and Aera Castro, both 11 years old, became the newest members of "Team Supreme".

Niez wowed both Tandingan and Bamboo with his rendition of "Usahay".

"Alam mo para kang matanda na inilagay sa katawan ng bata, ganoon ka kumanta. Hindi lang siya nakabase sa sinasabi ng bibig mo eh, kundi kung paano mo siya binibitawan," Tandingan said.

"Umikot ako kasi sinusuporta ko ang mga artist na katulad mo," Bamboo added.

Niez eventually chose to be part of Tandingan's team.

Castro, meanwhile, performed "Di Na Muli".

"Umikot ako kasi kahit nakatalikod ako, nararamdaman ko na you were lost in the performance, in a good way, na hindi ko nararamdaman na iniisip mo 'yung kanta, kinakanta mo lang siya," Tandingan told her.

With the addition of Niez and Castro, Tandingan's team now has three members. She recruited Summer Pulido on Saturday's episode.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

