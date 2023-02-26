'Beach baby': KC Concepcion sizzles in swimsuit photos

MANILA — KC Concepcion wowed her followers on Saturday with her latest snaps showing her in a swimsuit.

In the photos, Concepcion can be seen standing by the beach, wearing a swimsuit that accentuates her curves.

The post has received a lot of attention, with her followers praising her for being a role model of body positivity.

Many comments pertained to being inspired by seeing someone so comfortable in their own skin, and how it helps them feel more confident about their own bodies.

Concepcion recently returned to the Philippines and appears to be currently spending quality time with her father, screen veteran Gabby Concepcion, at their beach house in Batangas.

Concepcion recently made headlines with her Valentine's post where she appeared to hint at a new relationship.

In her Instagram post on February 14, Concepcion shared a video of her in a foreign country with a man, whom she did not identify.

“Happy Valentines, beautiful people,” she wrote in the caption.