Yoon Chan-young, one of the lead stars of hit Korean thriller “All of Us Are Dead”, has tested positive for COVID-19, reports said.

In an article by Soompi, Yoon Chan-young learned about contracting the virus after using a self-test kit.

The South Korean actor was set to attend a scheduled shoot for JTBC variety show “Knowing Bros” which will air a special episode for the “All of Us Are Dead” cast.

However, Yoon cancelled all his planned activities after getting the result and immediately took an RT-PCR test. “Knowing Bros” eventually postponed the entire shoot for the special show.

On February 25, the actor also tested positive in the swab test, confirming the initial result of the self-test kit.

“Yoon Chan Young’s PCR test results came back positive for COVID-19,” the actor’s agency said in a statement, according to Soompi.

His agency also revealed that Yoon has already received two doses of coronavirus vaccines.

“Yoon Chan Young previously received two doses of the vaccine, and he currently does not have any symptoms. He will adhere to the quarantine guidelines of government health authorities,” the statement added.

Yoon played the role of Cheong-san in the Netflix zombie series.

He also made headlines in the Philippines early this month after noticing Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz on Instagram.

Diaz shared a screenshot of the DM from Yoon’s account @yooncy1 through Instagram Stories. It appears he initiated the exchange, with a waving hand emoji.

“Cheong san! Saranghae!” Diaz captioned her Stories update, tagging the actor’s account.

“All of Us Are Dead” narrates the story of high school students who are left with no choice but to battle zombies — their former classmates — in a desperate bid to survive while trapped inside their campus.

Read our review of “All of Us Are Dead” here.

