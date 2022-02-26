‘PBB’ celebrity housemates mark Alexa Ilacad’s birthday

Photos from Instagram of Kyle Echarri, Jordan Andrews, and Benedix Ramos

Several celebrity housemates of the “Pinoy Big Brother” made sure to greet actress Alexa Ilacad on her 22nd birthday Saturday.

Kyle Echarri and Karen Bordador took to Instagram to pen birthday messages for their fellow housemate in the 10th season of “PBB.”

According to Echarri and Bordador, Ilacad deserves all the blessings she has received since her stint inside the Big Brother house.

“Happy birthday luv! So happy for all the blessings that have been coming your way. Always here for u I know u know that,” Echarri said on Instagram.

“Happy happy birthday to my baby A! May your dreams finally become a reality. Actually you're living in a dream already. I'm so excited for you! It's your time!!!! Enjoy your day love,” Bordador quipped.

Other housemates who shared their greetings on social media were Shanaia Gomez, Chie Filomeno, Benedix Ramos, Jordan Andrews, John Adajar, and Albie Casiño.

Casiño even teased netizens about giving Ilacad peanut butter – which appeared to be referring to the cause of their misunderstanding in the reality show before.

“Oh yan na guys ah binilhan ko na siya ng peanut butter. Happy birthday gang,” he said in his caption.

Ilacad’s co-stars on “Four Sisters Before The Wedding” also marked her birthday.

Charlie Dizon, who played Teddie Salazar in the film, and Gillian Vicencio (Alex Salazar) both greeted Ilacad (Bobbie Salazar) on her special day.

