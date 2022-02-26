Screenshot from KTX.ph

Actress-singer Alexa Ilacad was extremely surprised when she opened the birthday gift prepared for her by KD Estrada during their digital fancon Saturday.

During the “Closer: The KDLex Fancon”, Estrada gifted her onscreen love team a necklace with pendant which appeared to be from luxury brand Cartier.

“Are you serious?” a visibly shocked Ilacad told Estrada.

This prompted host Robi Domingo to also take a peek on the gift to which he exclaimed: “Oh my gosh! Puwede na bang jowain mo na rin ako?”

They declined to name the brand but the necklace was placed inside a red box – similar to that of Cartier’s jewelry pieces.

According to Estrada, it was a necklace with white gold heart pendant – which represents their fandom, KDLex.

“I want to give it to you because we have a concert…Since it’s a heart, it’s like I am giving you my heart,” he said.

This was not the first time Estrada gave Ilacad jewelry. The actor-singer earlier gifted the actress a ring also from Cartier.

He also delivered a short but touching birthday message to Ilacad who also celebrated her 22nd birthday.

“I’m so proud of you, all your achievements. I know you’ll go really far and I want to reassure you that you are beautiful, talented, and never doubt yourself about that. I’ll always be there to tell you that,” the actor said.

The Kapamilya stars got closer together when they entered the “Pinoy Big Brother” house in 2021 as celebrity housemates. They eventually became a love team after their stint in the reality series.

They will also star in a Dreamscape Entertainment series this summer and have recorded a song together under StarPop.