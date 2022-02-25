MANILA — James Reid surprised his fans Friday with a teaser of his collaboration with South Korean singer Jay B of the K-pop group Got7, and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI.

Zooming in with @jaybnow_hr and @OZIforbidden. Legends only. 😎



James Reid x JAY B x ØZI#HelloLegendsOnly pic.twitter.com/4URWQvj78v — CARELESS MUSIC (@CARELESS_PH) February 25, 2022

Reid’s record label Careless Music released a video of a the Filipino performer initiating a video call with Jay B and ØZI.

All three greet each other “hello” — the cue for Reid’s 2021 track “Hello” to play in the background.

The teaser ends with the text “Hello 2.0: Legends Only,” indicating a new version of the Reid’s upbeat tune with Jay B and ØZI.

Reid earlier hinted at a remix of “Hello” on February 6, in his recorded acceptance speech for an award for the track.

At the time, he said, “I will be singing ‘Hello’ again soon with some new friends of mine.”

The updated version of “Hello” will be released on March 11, according to the teaser.

Reid’s announcement of the collaboration came days after he flew to Los Angeles, which spurred speculation about a possible career move.

His father, Malcolm Reid, has since clarified that the actor-singer is in the US “for recording sessions” and to visit family.